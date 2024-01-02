Home World

Los Angeles: Three killed, many wounded in separate shootings early New Year's Day

Published: 02nd January 2024 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only | Pexels

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting early New Year's Day at a party in a commercial neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. Monday heard gunfire and found a crowd fleeing the area and several wounded people lying on the street and sidewalk, police said in a news release.

A man and woman died at the scene, police said. Officials initially said three people had been hospitalized but an afternoon update reported eight wounded. Their conditions weren't known Monday evening.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party, held in an industrial area with warehouses and commercial buildings. No information on any suspects was immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a separate shooting that killed a woman and wounded four other people early Monday in the city of Hawthorne.

One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition and the three others were listed as stable, KABC-TV reported.

There were no arrests and no information about suspects.

