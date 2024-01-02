Home World

Russia accidentally bombs own village near Ukraine

The accident occurred the same day as Russia hit Ukraine with a large-scale missile attack.

Published: 02nd January 2024 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Russia Ukraine

Firefighters evacuate a disabled person from a destroyed multi-storey building after a missile attack in the centre of Kyiv, on January 2, 2024. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said it had accidentally bombed a village in its southern Voronezh region near Ukraine on Tuesday but stressed there were no casualties.

The accident occurred the same day as Russia hit Ukraine with a large-scale missile attack.

It is not the first such incident during Moscow's almost two-year-long Ukraine offensive.

"On January 2, 2024, at around 9 am Moscow time (GMT), during a flight of the Aerospace Forces, an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh region," the Russian army said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

"There are no casualties," it added.

Petropavlovka lies some 150 kilometres (93 miles) east of the Ukraine border.

ALSO READ | Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

The ministry said six private houses were damaged in the accident, Russian news agencies reported.

"An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway. A commission is working on the ground to assess the nature of the damage and provide assistance to restoring houses," the statement read.

The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said some of Petropavlovka's residents have been moved to temporary accommodation.

He also said there were no casualties but said there was "destruction recorded in seven households."

In April last year, the Russian army acknowledged that one of its warplanes accidentally dropped a bomb in its city of Belgorod, near the Ukraine border, causing a blast.

ALSO READ | Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: authorities

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukrain war missile attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp