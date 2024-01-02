Russia says Ukrainian strikes kill one, wound five on border 

Home World

Russia's Belgorod has been targeted by Ukraine for months and was hit by an unprecedented attack last week that killed 25 people.

Published: 02nd January 2024

Firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Ukrainian strikes on Russia's border Belgorod region killed at least one person Tuesday and wounded five, the local governor said.

"There is one victim: a man who was driving in a car when a shell exploded nearby," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

He said four people were wounded near a car garage and one woman was wounded when debris fell on the bus she was in.

The Russian army on Tuesday said it downed nine missiles fired by Kyiv over Russia's Belgorod border region, hours after Russia hit Ukraine with a barrage of missiles.

"Nine missiles were destroyed over the Belgorod region by air defence systems on duty," the Russian army said in a statement, adding the attack happened around 12:00 pm local time (0900 GMT).

It said Kyiv fired "Vilkha" ballistic missiles.

The attack came as Russian strikes on Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least five people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine in a campaign that has dragged on for nearly two years.

