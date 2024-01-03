Home World

Russian border regions and Crimea hit by new Ukrainian attacks

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular strikes since the beginning of the offensive.

Published: 03rd January 2024 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters extinguishing flames after shelling in Belgorod in Russian border. (Photo | AFP)

Firefighters extinguishing flames after shelling in Belgorod in Russian border. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Crimea and two Russian regions neighboring Ukraine saw another wave of attacks on Wednesday, local officials said, a day after Kyiv was hit by massive bombardment and amid intensifying aerial attacks on both sides.

"The situation in Belgorod continues to be tense. There were two attacks in the morning," the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Russian air defense said it destroyed six missiles over the Belgorod region, which has been repeatedly struck throughout the conflict.

One person was killed and eleven injured the day before, Gladkov said.

An aerial attack damaged infrastructures and caused power cuts in the Kursk region, to the north of Belgorod, its governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

And another missile was downed near Sevastopol in the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, the city's governor said, with no reported damage.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular strikes since the beginning of the offensive.

But Belgorod has been particularly hit in the wake of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine last week.

On Friday, a massive bombardment across Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, killed over 30 people.

In retaliation, Belgorod faced a wave of attacks over the weekend, with 25 people killed -- an unprecedented toll since the beginning of the offensive almost two years ago.

Russia then launched 99 missiles over Ukraine on Tuesday morning, Kyiv said, with five dead.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine Crimea Kyiv

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp