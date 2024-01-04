Home World

'Deeply shocked', says China on Iran twin bomb blasts

The two explosions on Wednesday -- labelled a "terrorist attack" by Iran's state media and regional authorities -- sparked fears of a widening conflict in the region.

Published: 04th January 2024 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Families of victims of the explosions gather at the courtyard of a hospital in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles (820 kilometres) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China said on Thursday it was "deeply shocked" by twin bomb blasts that killed at least 95 people in Iran, with whom Beijing has close ties.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing was "deeply shocked by the serious terrorist attack... which resulted in heavy casualties".

"We express our deep condolences to the victims and our sincere sympathy to the injured and the families of the victims," he said at a regular press conference.

"China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks and firmly supports Iran's efforts to maintain national security and stability," he added.

Iran blamed the blast on Israel and the United States and its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed a "harsh response".

The United States has denied involvement.

Beijing did not say who it believed was responsible for the attack.

