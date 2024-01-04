Home World

Toll in deadliest Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 32

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko had said on Saturday that the December 29 strike was "the largest in terms of civilian casualties."

Published: 04th January 2024

Police officers and local residents inspect damage outside a destroyed high-rise building following a Russian missile attack in central Kyiv. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

KYIV: A December 29 missile strike killed 32 people in Kyiv, authorities said Thursday, raising the toll of the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital since the war began.

Russia has in recent days intensified aerial attacks against Ukraine, which says it has enough munition to withstand a few powerful assaults but will soon need more aid.

"The total number of dead as a result of the enemy missile attack on December 29 is 32 people," said the head of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko.

Thirty people were wounded, he added.

All the 32 killed were in a warehouse, Ukrainian authorities said. Russia says it only targets military infrastructure.

Russia had on that day launched 158 missiles and drones over Ukraine, the air force said, in an attempt to overwhelm air defences.

The attack killed at least 55 people and wounded 170.

Ukraine has retaliated and the Russian border region of Belgorod faced a wave of attacks over the weekend, with 25 people killed -- an unprecedented toll since the beginning of the offensive almost two years ago.

