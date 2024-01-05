Home World

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

The vegetable oil price index posted the biggest fall last year, dropping 32.7 percent, thanks to improved supplies and reduced use for biofuel production.

Published: 05th January 2024 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer drops rice crop

A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: World food prices fell in 2023, with considerable declines for grains and oils as supply concerns eased, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

Overall, world food commodity prices fell 13.7 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, Rome-based FAO said.

The FAO's cereals price index fell 15.4 percent last year, "reflecting well supplied global markets" compared to 2022, when prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a major grain exporter.

While supply concerns eased for wheat and maize, the opposite was true for rice due to the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon and India restricting exports. Rice prices jumped 21 percent last year.

The vegetable oil price index posted the biggest fall last year, dropping 32.7 percent, thanks to improved supplies and reduced use for biofuel production.

Sugar prices, on the contrary, jumped 26.7 percent overall last year, though they retreated from their highs in December thanks to Brazil stepping up exports and reduced use for biofuels.

While the FAO's overall index dropped, consumer food prices in many countries are rising considerably and often faster than the overall inflation rate. The FAO's index measures commodity market prices, with a certain delay on consumer prices, which are also affected by energy and labour costs during processing and distribution.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World food prices world food commodity prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp