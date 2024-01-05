Home World

Three killed as trains collide on Indonesia's main island of Java

The cause of the accident was being investigated. Train accidents are common on Indonesia's aging railroad network, especially at crossings.
 

Published: 05th January 2024 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Rescuers inspect the wreckage of trains after a collision in Cicalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

Rescuers inspect the wreckage of trains after a collision in Cicalengka, West Java, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANDUNG: Two trains collided on Indonesia's main island of Java on Friday, causing several carriages to buckle and overturn and killing at least three people, officials said.

The accident happened about 500 meters (yards) from Cicalengka train station in West Java's Bandung city, said Ayep Hanapi, a spokesperson for PT Kereta Api Indonesia, the national railways.

He said the Turangga express train traveling from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, to Bandung hit a commuter train heading to Padalarang from Cicalengka station.

At least three people were killed and several others were injured, West Java Police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo said.

Television video showed several carriages overturned or badly mangled. One carriage plunged into a nearby rice field. People screamed as panicked passengers tried to get out of the train. Some walked through the fields carrying suitcases and other items as ambulances evacuated the injured.

About 106 passengers on the commuter train and 54 on the Turangga have been rescued, said Hery Marantika. head of Bandung's Search and Rescue Agency.

The cause of the accident was being investigated. Train accidents are common on Indonesia's aging railroad network, especially at crossings.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesia train accident Java

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp