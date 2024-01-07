Sheikh Hasina set to be sworn in as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for 5th time

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sheikh Hasina is all set to be sworn in again as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, for the fifth time. She has urged her party (Awami League) members not to bring out any victory processions after the declaration of results.

PM Hasina is also expected to meet the press at 3 pm on Monday at Gono Bhaban. She will read out a speech and also address questions from journalists.

Deputy Office Secretary of the PM, has urged people not to indulge in any conflict or violence after the results are declared.

The voter turnout in the 12th Parliamentary election that was held on Sunday was said to be 40 per cent – as per their country’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal. Awal said that the polling process which began at 8 am ended at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, one of the observers from the US, Eli M Gold, (who is from a non-profit think tank in the US called the Gold Institute) expressed his satisfaction over the presence of polling agents representing various candidates in the elections, according to local media.

Meanwhile, even though Sheikh Hasina’s government has been seen as a close ally of China, its relationship with India has been cordial. Bangladesh shares its 4096 km long borders with Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina India has reported few or no reports of insurgents and separatists from across the border and the two nations have maintained close cooperation in intelligence sharing and security matters. She has followed a policy of zero tolerance for terrorism – which has helped India.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is the biggest development partner of India today. India has extended 3 Lines of Credit (LOC) to Bangladesh in the last 8 years amounting to $ 8 billion for the development of infrastructure in various sectors including roads, railways, shipping and ports.

In addition to LOCs, the Government of India has also been providing grant assistance to Bangladesh for various infrastructure projects including the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link, the dredging of inland waterways in Bangladesh and the construction of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Sheikh Hasina is all set to be sworn in again as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, for the fifth time. She has urged her party (Awami League) members not to bring out any victory processions after the declaration of results. PM Hasina is also expected to meet the press at 3 pm on Monday at Gono Bhaban. She will read out a speech and also address questions from journalists. Deputy Office Secretary of the PM, has urged people not to indulge in any conflict or violence after the results are declared.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The voter turnout in the 12th Parliamentary election that was held on Sunday was said to be 40 per cent – as per their country’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal. Awal said that the polling process which began at 8 am ended at 4 pm. Meanwhile, one of the observers from the US, Eli M Gold, (who is from a non-profit think tank in the US called the Gold Institute) expressed his satisfaction over the presence of polling agents representing various candidates in the elections, according to local media. Meanwhile, even though Sheikh Hasina’s government has been seen as a close ally of China, its relationship with India has been cordial. Bangladesh shares its 4096 km long borders with Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina India has reported few or no reports of insurgents and separatists from across the border and the two nations have maintained close cooperation in intelligence sharing and security matters. She has followed a policy of zero tolerance for terrorism – which has helped India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh is the biggest development partner of India today. India has extended 3 Lines of Credit (LOC) to Bangladesh in the last 8 years amounting to $ 8 billion for the development of infrastructure in various sectors including roads, railways, shipping and ports. In addition to LOCs, the Government of India has also been providing grant assistance to Bangladesh for various infrastructure projects including the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link, the dredging of inland waterways in Bangladesh and the construction of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp