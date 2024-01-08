Home World

French prime minister resigns following recent political tensions over immigration

The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

Published: 08th January 2024 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Elisabeth Borne. (Photo | AP)

Elisabeth Borne. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS:  French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said.

Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron to strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.

Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister.

The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron Prime minister Elisabeth Borne France

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp