Four people killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan: Police

The incident happened when unidentified terrorists attacked Laachi toll plaza in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday morning.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: At least four people, including three policemen, were killed after terrorists attacked a toll plaza in Pakistan's northwestern region on Wednesday, police said.

"Terrorists attacked the Laachi toll plaza in KPK provinces' Kohat district. Four people including three policemen were killed," said the police.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the site to control the situation.

After the incident, the police have sealed the entire area and started massive combing operation to arrest the culprits involved in the assault.

KPK's caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Arshad Hussain condemned the attack.

He Praised the services and sacrifices of the KPK police in war against terrorism.

"The entire nation stands behind the police in their matchless struggle against terrorism," he said.

