Home World

Islamic State claims second attack in Afghan capital in a week

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said three people were killed and four wounded by a bomb hidden in a cart near a minivan in eastern Kabul on Tuesday.

Published: 10th January 2024 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a blast targeting a vehicle in eastern Kabul that killed at least three people, the second deadly attack by the group in Afghanistan in a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said three people were killed and four wounded by a bomb hidden in a cart near a minivan in eastern Kabul on Tuesday.

He told AFP Wednesday that police had detained a suspect who had confessed his involvement.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility on its Telegram channel, saying it had "detonated an explosive device on a vehicle transporting employees of the Pul-e-Charki prison", killing nearly 10 people.

The attack is the second in recent days, with IS claiming responsibility for an explosion on a bus Sunday that killed at least five people in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood -- an enclave of the historically persecuted Shiite Hazara community.

The regional chapter of IS has repeatedly targeted Shiites, who they consider heretics, carrying out multiple attacks against the community in recent months.

In November, at least seven people were killed in another explosion on a bus in Dasht-e-Barchi that was also claimed by IS.

The number of bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has declined dramatically since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, ousting the US-backed government.

A number of armed groups -- including IS -- remain a threat, however.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Islamic State Kabul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp