Home World

6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors in north India

The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north-northeast of Kabul.

Published: 11th January 2024 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on Thursday with tremors rippling through parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north-northeast of Kabul, it said. It further noted that its depth was registered at 220 kilometres.

The NCS shared a post on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiaAfghanistanearthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp