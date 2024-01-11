6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors in north India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on Thursday with tremors rippling through parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north-northeast of Kabul, it said. It further noted that its depth was registered at 220 kilometres.

The NCS shared a post on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.

