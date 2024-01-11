Home World

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister declares state of emergency in capital

Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby.

Published: 11th January 2024 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Papua_New_Guinea

People run with merchandise as crowds leave shops with looted goods amid a state of unrest in Port Moresby on January 10, 2024. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby on Thursday, after riots in two cities left 15 people dead as crowds looted and burned shops.

More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to step in wherever necessary" under the emergency decree, Prime Minister James Marape announced, a day after the violence broke out.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Papua New Guinea state of emergency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp