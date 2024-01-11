Papua New Guinea Prime Minister declares state of emergency in capital

By AFP

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby on Thursday, after riots in two cities left 15 people dead as crowds looted and burned shops.

More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to step in wherever necessary" under the emergency decree, Prime Minister James Marape announced, a day after the violence broke out.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea's prime minister declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital Port Moresby on Thursday, after riots in two cities left 15 people dead as crowds looted and burned shops. More than 1,000 troops were on standby "to step in wherever necessary" under the emergency decree, Prime Minister James Marape announced, a day after the violence broke out. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });