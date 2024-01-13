Home World

Presidential polls: Ramaphosa rallies South Africans for votes after 30 years of ANC rule

Infighting and widespread disillusionment with ANC rule threaten to significantly erode its share of the vote and force it into a possibly uncomfortable power-sharing agreement.

Published: 13th January 2024 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

African National Congress (ANC) supporters hold a fabric with a picture of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during a rally in Mbombela on January 13, 2024. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MBOMBELA: President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday lauded the "significant progress" made by his ruling African National Congress from the ruins of apartheid 30 years ago to a landmark election this year.

Ramaphosa, decked out in the party's green and yellow colours, urged tens of thousands of ANC supporters to compare the state of the nation today with that inherited by Nelson Mandela in 1994.  "We have made significant progress over the last 30 years," he said, hammering home a message of real progress.

Infighting and widespread disillusionment with ANC rule threaten to significantly erode its share of the vote and force it into a possibly uncomfortable power-sharing agreement.

Despite being cash-strapped and attacked over corruption, a weak economy, power cuts and mounting crime, polls show the ANC is still likely to come out ahead in the parliamentary vote expected between May and August.

With polls suggesting the ANC could drop below 50 percent of the vote for the first time in history, forcing the party to enter into a coalition, Ramphosa vowed to push for a clear victory. One poll in October put the ANC at 45 percent, down from 52 percent in March.

But with a festival atmosphere sweeping the packed stadium at Mbombela, in the northeast, Ramphosa opened his speech with a dig at his 81-year-old predecessor Jacob Zuma, forced to resign in 2018 over corruption charges.

Zuma still wields considerable clout and has vowed to campaign and vote for the radical new Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) party, or Spear of the Nation, named after the ANC's old military wing.

On Friday, Zuma announced a political alliance with former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was kicked out of the party last year over graft allegations but remains popular with parts of the left-leaning electorate.

Ramaphosa saluted all ANC backers including MK veterans, adding with a smile, the "real" MK veterans.

Ramaphosa went on to pledge the "reconstruction of our economy" at a time of 32 percent unemployment, and to "continue with our work to fight crime and corruption, to rejuvenate our nation."  He also had words for the nation's youth praising its successes, notably "amapiano music that is ruling the world."

"I am going to teach the national chairperson to dance to amapiano once I've learned myself," joked the 71-year-old nicknamed Uncle Cyril.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Africa African National Congress Cyril Ramaphosa South African Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp