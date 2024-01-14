Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern weds longtime partner

By Online Desk

New Zealand's former prime minister Jacinda Ardern has married her long-term partner Clarke Gayford in a small private ceremony in North Island, BBC reports.

Ardern, 43, and Gayford, 47, got engaged in May 2019 and were meant to be married in early 2022, but the ceremony was cancelled due to her “go hard, go early” approach to the pandemic, which allowed New Zealand to keep deaths from the virus low, according to Reuters.

She became a global icon for left-leaning politics and women in leadership as prime minister from 2017 to January last year. Ardern, one of just two women to have a baby as national leaders, took her daughter to a United Nations meeting.

The wedding took place in Hawke's Bay at Craggy Range Winery on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, about 310 km (190 miles) north of the capital Wellington, an Ardern spokesperson said by email, the Reuters report added.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embraces her husband Clarke Gayford at their wedding in Havelock North, New Zealand, on Jan. 13, 2024.

