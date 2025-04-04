Republicans move ahead with Trump's 'big' bill of tax breaks and spending cuts amid tariff uproar

WASHINGTON: After a long wait, the Senate is launching action on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" of tax breaks and spending cuts at a risky moment for the US and global economy.

More than a month after House Republicans surprised Washington by advancing their framework for Trump's $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts, Senate Republicans voted Thursday to start working on their version. The largely party-line vote, 52-48, sets the stage for a potential Senate all-nighter Friday spilling into the weekend.

But work on the multitrillion-dollar package is coming as markets at home and abroad are on edge in the aftermath Trump's vast tariffs scheme, complicating an already difficult political and procedural undertaking on what Republicans hope will become their signature domestic policy package.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., opened the chamber Thursday saying they expected to be ready to begin.

Trump says he's on board with the plan and Republicans, in control of Congress, are eager to show the party is making progress toward delivering on their campaign promises. By nightfall, as voting began, one Republican, the libertarian-leaning Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted against, as did all Democrats.

Democrats, as the minority party, don't have the votes to stop the GOP plan. But they intend to use the procedural tools available to prolong the process.

Democrats argue that Republicans are focusing on tax breaks for the wealthy at the expense of the programs and services millions of Americans rely on for help with health care, child care, school lunches and other everyday needs.

"They're mean, they're nasty, they're uncaring," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said about the Republicans. "We, tonight and tomorrow, are going to show just who they are."