Fire in northern China nursing home kills 20: state media

BEIJING: Twenty people have died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua said Wednesday.

Xinhua said the fire broke out around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) Tuesday night at the nursing home in Longhua County in northern Hebei province, roughly 180 kilometres (112 miles) from the Chinese capital Beijing.

As of 3:00 am Wednesday, it added, twenty people were confirmed dead.

"Other elderly people in the nursing home have been transferred to nearby hospitals for further observation and treatment," the state news agency said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, it said.