French President Macron's ally admits 'immense disappointment' over presidency

PARIS: France's parliamentary speaker has written of her "immense disappointment" over the methods used by President Emmanuel Macron -- an ally -- during his almost eight years in power.

Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior figure in Macron's centrist party, expressed the view in a book published on Thursday, becoming one of the first figures within the ruling elite to air such grievances publicly.

Her book, "A ma place" ("In my Place"), covers the challenges she faced on becoming the first woman speaker of the National Assembly and the sexism she had to overcome -- as well as her assessment of the president's style of rule.

"While I have immense respect for Emmanuel Macron, I can't help but also feel immense disappointment over the method," said Braun-Pivet.

"From the very beginning, there were insiders from the palace who managed to take control more easily by restricting access for others," she said.

Such complaints have long circulated in Paris about Macron, but behind the scenes, never published openly by a Macron ally such as Braun-Pivet.

She accuses Macron's powerful chief of staff Alexis Kohler of seeking to convince her not to stand for the post of speaker, followed by then prime minister Elisabeth Borne.