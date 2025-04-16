Kentucky’s first female chief justice credits Appalachian upbringing for her commitment to fairness

FRANKFORT, Ky.: Kentucky’s first female chief justice said Tuesday that she’s “never given much thought to gender,” an outlook she attributed in part to her upbringing when she worked at her father’s auto shop.

“I don’t think you can expect good or bad decisions that I might make as chief (justice) to be either clouded or enhanced by my double X chromosomes,” said Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert. “They will simply be either good or bad decisions — and carefully made.”

Lambert was chosen by her colleagues on the state Supreme Court last year to succeed Laurance VanMeter as chief justice after he opted not to seek reelection in 2024. Her Appalachian upbringing also forged her commitment to fairness and for everyone to have a voice, she said Tuesday.

Lambert also said that it’s “especially nice” to be part of the first female majority on Kentucky’s Supreme Court. Kentucky’s top leaders marked both milestones during a ceremony in the Supreme Court chambers. The event initially was set for January but a winter storm forced its rescheduling.

The contest last year to fill VanMeter’s seat led to another milestone achievement, when Pamela R. Goodwine became the first Black woman elected to Kentucky’s highest court. And she became the fourth woman on the seven-member court. A similar ceremony recognizing Goodwine’s election is set for Friday. Both Lambert and Goodwine have already assumed their new roles.

Goodwine said Tuesday that she’s inspired by Lambert’s example as a trailblazer in the judiciary.

“Your leadership is a tribute to the progress we continue to make in building a judiciary that reflects the diversity and strength of our society,” Goodwine said.

When it was her turn to talk, Lambert said becoming the first woman chief justice “I suppose is notable.”

“Truthfully, I’ve never given much thought to gender,” Lambert said. “And perhaps that attitude came from where I was raised – the mountains of eastern Kentucky.”