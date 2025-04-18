Trump says Ukraine-Russia talks 'coming to a head' and 'no one is playing' him in push to end war

PARIS: President Donald Trump on Friday said negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are "coming to a head" and insisted that neither side is "playing" him in his push to end the grinding war.

Trump spoke after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned earlier in the day that the U.S. may "move on" from trying to secure a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is no progress in the coming days, after months of efforts have failed to bring an end to the fighting.

"Now, if for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say you're foolish. You are fools, you horrible people," Trump said. "And we're going to just take a pass. But hopefully, we won't have to do that."

Rubio's dour assessment about the state of negotiations came after landmark talks in Paris among U.S., Ukrainian and European officials produced outlines for steps toward peace and appeared to make some long-awaited progress. Another meeting is expected next week in London, and Rubio suggested it could be decisive in determining whether the Trump administration continues its involvement.

"We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not," Rubio told reporters in Paris. "Because if it's not, then I think we're just going to move on. It's not our war. We have other priorities to focus on."

He said the U.S. administration wants to decide "in a matter of days."