Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 90 people in the last 48 hours, Palestinians say

DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 90 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The dead include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff.

Israel is ramping up attacks across Gaza as it tries to pressure Hamas to release its hostages and disarm. Israel has said it plans to occupy large “security zones” inside Gaza.