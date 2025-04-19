World

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill more than 90 people in the last 48 hours, Palestinians say

The dead include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children.
The al-Atal family's tent is seen after it was struck overnight in an Israeli airstrike that killed several family members, in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
The al-Atal family's tent is seen after it was struck overnight in an Israeli airstrike that killed several family members, in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City, Thursday, April 17, 2025.File Photo | AP
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

DEIR AL-BALAH: More than 90 people have been killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes in the last 48 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The dead include at least 15 people killed overnight, among them women and children, some of who were sheltering in a designated humanitarian zone, according to hospital staff.

Israel is ramping up attacks across Gaza as it tries to pressure Hamas to release its hostages and disarm. Israel has said it plans to occupy large “security zones” inside Gaza.

The al-Atal family's tent is seen after it was struck overnight in an Israeli airstrike that killed several family members, in the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza City, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Israeli strike kills 23, including a family of 10 in Gaza as UN raises alarm over food cutoff
Gaza
Israeli strikes
Isarel-Palestine war

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com