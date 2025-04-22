Climate campaigners praise a cool pope

PARIS, France: Through magisterial Vatican pronouncements about the dangers posed by the warming planet, Pope Francis gave the Roman Catholic church a voice that influenced climate change talks, experts said.

Amidst an outpouring of praise for the late pontiff, the United Nations climate change chief singled out Francis's commitment and skills in putting the spotlight on the risks to the planet and its poorest inhabitants.

Pope Francis was "an unflinching global champion of climate action", said UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell, organiser of the fraught international talks on limiting temperature rises.

"He had a deep working knowledge of complex climate issues, and his leadership brought together those most powerful forces of faith and science to deliver unimpeachable truths, highlighting the costs of the climate crisis for billions of people," Stiell added.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will host the next UN talks in November, said Francis had spoken about climate change with "simplicity", "courage" and "empathy".

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu said Francis had been the world's "most trenchant voice" on climate change.

- 'Inspired by Amazonian wisdom' -

Francis's predecessor, Benedict XVI, was already known as the "Green Pope" because of his ecological advocacy. But Francis went further, issuing the first Vatican encyclical, one of its most important policy documents, devoted to the protection of humanity's "common home".

Complaining that there had not been an adequate response, Francis issued an apostolic exhortation -- a lower level but still serious pronouncement in 2023 -- addressed "To All People of Good Will on the Climate Crisis".

According to Charles Mercier, an expert on Catholicism, Francis brought a different approach to Benedict with his "Laudato Si" (Praised If) encyclical.

The Argentine pontiff "was also inspired by Amazonian wisdom, he included non-Western elements in the corpus, relating to nature, something that some have criticized him for," he added.