Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 28
GAZA CITY: Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 28 people, mostly women and children, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.
At least nine people were killed in a strike on a police station in the northern Jabalia area, the ministry said. The Israeli military said it targeted a command and control center for Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.
Six members of one family -- a couple and their four children -- were killed when an air strike levelled their home in northern Gaza City, the civil defence said in a statement.
Nidal al-Sarafiti, a relative of the family, said the strike was carried out when the family was sleeping.
"What can I say? The destruction has spared no one," he told AFP.
Nine people were killed and several wounded in another strike on a former police station in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Indonesian hospital where the casualties were brought.
The military said it struck a Hamas "command and control centre" in the Jabalia area but did not specify whether the target was the police station.
"The command and control centre was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," it said in a statement.
Elsewhere, five people died when the tents they had sought refuge in were hit.
Three people were killed, including a child, in the town of Zuwaida in central Gaza, the civil defence said in a statement.
Another two people were killed in a strike on a home in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
"We were sitting in peace when the missile fell.. I just don't understand ... what's happening," said Mohammed Faris, who witnessed the strike on the house.
Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war over a month ago. It has sealed off Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians from all food and other imports since the beginning of March to pressure Hamas to release hostages.
Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 captives, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas.