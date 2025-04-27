Iran's president visits site of port blast that killed 28, injured over 1,000

TEHRAN: Iran's president visited on Sunday the scene of a massive port blast that killed 28 people and injured more than 1,000, as fires still blazed more than 24 hours after the explosion.

The blast occurred on Saturday at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world oil output passes.

With choking smoke and air pollution spreading throughout the area, all schools and offices in Bandar Abbas, the nearby capital of Hormozgan province, were ordered closed on Sunday to allow authorities to focus on the emergency effort, state TV said.

The health ministry urged residents to avoid going outside "until further notice" and to use protective masks.

Arriving in Bandar Abbas, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation to first responders, adding "we have come to see first-hand if there is anything or any issue that the government can follow up on".

"We will try to take care of the families who lost their loved ones, and we will definitely take care of the dear people who got injured," he said.

Pezeshkian had previously ordered an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Russia's embassy said Moscow was sending multiple "aircraft carrying specialists" to help fight the blaze. According to Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, one of the aircraft is a specialised firefighting plane.

The New York Times quoted a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, as saying that what exploded was sodium perchlorate -- a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.

Defence ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik later told state TV that "there has been no imported or exported cargo for military fuel or military use in the area."

The port's customs office said in a statement carried by state television that the explosion probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.