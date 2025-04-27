Several killed as driver rams car into Vancouver festival crowd

MONTREAL: Several people were killed after a driver plowed car into a crowd at a street festival on Saturday evening in the Canadian city of Vancouver, local police said.

"A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured. The driver is in custody," Vancouver Police posted on X.

The incident happened as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim posted on X.

The festival commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim wrote.