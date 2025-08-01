Five policemen killed as heavily-armed bandits attack checkpost in Pakistan's Punjab province

LAHORE: Five policemen from the elite force were killed when dozens of heavily-armed bandits attacked a police checkpoint in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Friday.

Around 40 bandits, armed with rocket launchers and grenades, attacked the Sheikhani Police Checkpoint in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday night, Inspector-General of Police Usman Anwar said.

"Bandits launched the cowardly attack in the dead of night," Anwar said.