'No special food privilege': Hamas says it will allow ICRC access to Israeli hostages if aid enters Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas said Sunday that it would allow the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide aid to Israeli hostages on the condition that humanitarian corridors are opened to Gaza, where at least 175 Palestinians have starved to death amid Israel's blockade.
"(We) are ready to respond positively to) any request by the Red Cross to deliver food and medicine to enemy prisoners. However, we condition our acceptance on the opening of humanitarian corridors... for the passage of food and medicine... across all areas of the Gaza Strip," Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, wrote in a statement.
Hamas stressed that no special food privileges can be given for Israeli hostages amid Israel's "crime of starvation and siege."
"(Hamas) does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat. They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege," the statement said.
The response came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that the ICRC help provide food to the hostages held in Gaza, and after the agency issued a "call to be granted access to the hostages" in a statement posted on X.
The Israeli PM's appeal came hours after a staff member of the ICRC, Omar Mansour Isleem, was killed by the Israeli military in an overnight attack on Gaza's Khan Yunis.
"It is unacceptable that first responders in Gaza – like Omar and staff and volunteers of the PRCS – go to work every day fearing they may not return to their families," the organisation said in a condolence message posted on X.
"It is an outrage that so many staff and volunteers of the PRCS and other first responders have been killed and injured in the last 21 months of the conflict," the ICRC said, adding that humanitarian personnel "must never be attacked."
Six more Palestinians died from hunger and malnutrition on Sunday amid Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza strip. Multiple rights organisations, including the UN, have accused Israel of weaponising starvation against the Palestinians in Gaza.
At least 175 people, including 93 children, have so far died due to forced starvation in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday killed at least 92 Palestinians including 56 aid seekers in various attacks accross Gaza.
According to the UN human rights office, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military while waiting for aid near the distribution sites of US-backed and Israel-operated Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
A former GHF guard has revealed to the media that the Israeli military used "automatic machinegun fire, artillery rounds, mortar rounds, and at times, tank fire from the Merkava tank against unarmed, starving civilians, women, children, the disabled" seeking aid.
"Never in my military career, 25 years of service in multiple combat locations around the world, have I seen anyone use a 'warning shot' from a belt-fed machinegun,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.
"I have never witnessed something to this level of destruction, this level of dehumanisation of a population, and the abhorrent, unnecessary escalation of force and unnecessary force used against an unarmed population," he added.
The UN and other rights organisations have refused to cooperate with the GHF, slamming it for "aiding" Israel in its genocidal war against Gaza.
At least 60,430 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza so far, with more than half of it being women and children. Israel has also targeted and killed over 200 journalists and more than 1000 healthcare workers and aid workers.