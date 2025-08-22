FBI raids ex-Trump adviser John Bolton’s home after his criticism of tariffs on India

The FBI is searching the Maryland home of former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
Messages left with a spokesperson for Bolton and the White House were not immediately returned. A lawyer who has represented Bolton had no immediate comment Friday.
Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months and clashed with him over Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea. The first Trump administration had unsuccessfully sought to block the publication of a Bolton book that it said contained classified information.
On his first day back in office this year, Trump, a Republican, revoked the security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials, including Bolton. Bolton was also among a trio of former Trump officials whose security details were canceled by Trump earlier this year.
Bolton has criticised Washington’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, while sparing China, calling the policy “confused.” In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bolton warned that the move risked pushing New Delhi closer to Moscow and Beijing.
He said India was “singled out” despite sanctions not preventing purchases below the USD 60 per barrel cap, and argued that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent lacked international experience in assessing the Russia-China axis.
Bolton described Donald Trump as an “aberrational president” whose tariff decisions had damaged trust with India. He said the abrupt imposition of a 25% Liberation Day tariff, followed by another 25% over Russian oil imports, disrupted ongoing negotiations and left relations “in a very bad place.”
“Leaving India hanging out to dry as the only country to which punitive action has been taken obviously leads a lot of people to conclude that the United States has given up on India,” Bolton said, warning that repairing decades of bilateral goodwill would take time.
Bolton had earlier also warned that punitive tariffs imposed on India could backfire strategically, reiterating that this will push New Delhi closer to Russia and China, the very outcome decades of American diplomacy have sought to avoid.
In an interview with CNN earlier in July, Bolton had said, “Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia, but they could push India closer to Russia and to China to oppose these tariffs."
He warned that Trump’s leniency toward China while taking a heavy-handed approach with India was undermining long-term U.S. interests.
“Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China,” Bolton said.
In April, Trump briefly escalated a trade war with China, only to pause further action, pending a potential deal.
Meanwhile, he announced on July 30 a 25% tariff rate on Indian imports—a significant hike from the previous average of 2.4%. India also faces an additional tariff of 25% due to its continued purchases of Russian oil, which Trump argues funds the ‘war in Ukraine.’ Trump also criticised India’s acquisition of Russian military equipment.
In his op-ed for The Hill, Bolton had called Trump’s trade policy “an enormous mistake and entirely counterproductive for America.” He emphasised that levying tariffs on both allies and adversaries erodes long-standing diplomatic capital with friendly nations such as India.
“The US, by levying tariffs on friend and foe alike, has likely suffered a considerable loss of trust and confidence, built up over decades of effort, in exchange for minimal economic gains — if any — and the risk of formidable losses,” he wrote.
(With inputs from Associated Press)