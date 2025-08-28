Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro blames India for prolonging Ukraine war, calls it 'Modi's war'

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has stirred another controversy by calling the Russia-Ukraine conflict "Modi's war," blaming India’s continued oil trade with Moscow for prolonging the conflict.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Navarro accused India of undercutting global efforts to isolate Russia. He claimed that India's discounted oil purchases from Russia are indirectly forcing the US and Europe to fund Ukraine’s defense.

“Ukraine comes to us and Europe and says give us more money. Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing. Consumers lose, businesses lose, workers lose because of high Indian tariffs. And the taxpayer? They fund Modi’s war,” said Navarro.

He also slammed India for asserting its sovereignty in energy decisions, calling the stance “arrogant.”

“India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world. Act like one. Side with the democracies,” Navarro urged, taking a jab at India’s ties with Russia and China, whom he labelled “authoritarians.”