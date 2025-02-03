WHO chief asks countries to push Washington to reconsider its withdrawal

The U.S. also has yet to settle its owed contributions to WHO for 2024, pushing the agency into a deficit, he added.

WHO's leader wants to bring back the US

Last week, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were instructed to stop working with WHO immediately.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the attendees at the budget meeting that the agency is still providing U.S. scientists with some data — though it isn't known what data.

“We continue to give them information because they need it,” Tedros said, urging member countries to contact U.S officials. “We would appreciate it if you continue to push and reach out to them to reconsider.”

Among other health crises, WHO is currently working to stop outbreaks of Marburg virus in Tanzania, Ebola in Uganda and mpox in Congo.

Tedros rebutted Trump’s three stated reasons for leaving the agency in the executive order signed on Jan. 20 — Trump's first day back in office. In the order, the president said WHO mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China, failed to adopt needed reforms and that U.S. membership required “unfairly onerous payments."

Tedros said WHO alerted the world in January 2020 about the potential dangers of the coronavirus and has made dozens of reforms since — including efforts to expand its donor base.

Tedros also said he believed the U.S. departure was “not about the money” but more about the “void” in outbreak details and other critical health information that the United States would face in the future.

“Bringing the U.S. back will be very important," he told meeting attendees. "And on that, I think all of you can play a role.”