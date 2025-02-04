Five shot at adult education center in Sweden, one seriously wounded

A shooting at an adult education center in Sweden on Tuesday left five people wounded, a figure that apparently includes the gunman, officials said. One of the wounded was in serious condition.

Few other concrete details emerged from a news conference that included police and medical officials hours after the shooting on the outskirts of the city of Orebro, which is located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

The local head of police, Roberto Eid Forest, told reporters that investigators were working to determine more information about the shooting.

"The investigation is somewhat unclear," he said during the briefing. "It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside the school (building) or whether there may be more perpetrators."

Gun violence at schools is very rare in Sweden. But there have been several incidents in recent years in which people were wounded or killed with other weapons such as knives or axes.