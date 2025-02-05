US C-17 military aircraft carrying 205 deported Indians lands in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such deportation to India under President Donald Trump’s second-term crackdown.

The US Air Force aircraft took off from San Antonio, Texas, and landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Punjab's Amritsar.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported. He said many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired, making them illegal immigrants.