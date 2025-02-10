At least 51 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine

GUATEMALA: At least 51 people were killed in Guatemala City on Monday when a bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine, rescuers said, one of the worst road accidents in Latin America in years.

The municipal fire department said the bodies of 51 people were retrieved from the wreckage of the bus, which was carrying more than 70 people when it crashed off a bridge into a river contaminated with effluent.

Victor Gomez, spokesperson for the Volunteer Firefighters group that was involved in the rescue effort, confirmed that there were "51 bodies in the provisional morgue."