Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiancé, associates of assaulting her raping others in House speech

CHAPIN: Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Monday used a nearly hour-long speech on the US House floor to accuse her ex-fiancé of physically abusing her, recording sex acts with her and others without their consent, and conspiring with business associates in acts of rape and sexual misconduct.

Mace said she was speaking out because her home state's top prosecutor didn't take action even after she alerted investigators.

That same prosecutor is likely to be Mace's opponent if she runs for governor of South Carolina in 2026, which she is considering.

Saying she was going scorched earth, Mace detailed how, in November 2023, she says she accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable.

We're talking about rape, non-consensual photos, non-consensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district.

Mace mentioned four men as being involved, including Charleston-area businessman Patrick Bryant, who was her fiancé until 2023 and went door-to-door stumping for her during her 2022 reelection campaign.

The AP wasn't able to independently verify Mace's claims.

Speaking to AP, Bryant said, "I categorically deny these allegations. I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name."

Mace accused South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson of slow-walking any investigation of Bryant and the other men after she brought the photos and video to state authorities.

Did South Carolina's attorney general have any of these predators indicted after being provided clear cut-and-dry evidence including video, photos and witnesses?Mace asked, noting that her office had stood up a tip line for anyone with information on the allegations.

In a statement after Mace's speech, Wilson's office called her comments regarding the prosecutor's conduct categorically false and said the office has not received any reports or requests for assistance from any law enforcement or prosecution agencies regarding these matters.