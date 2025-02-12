Trump's halt of US law banning business bribes abroad raises specter of a 'Wild West' of dealmaking

What exactly does the law ban?

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, or FCPA, prohibits people or companies operating in the U.S. from giving money or gifts to foreign officials to win or retain deals in those countries. The law doesn't require that the bribe is actually paid, but only offered.

Punishment for conviction is imprisonment of up to 20 years, and companies face fines double their profits from the illicit deal. That has often meant hundreds of millions of dollars, sometimes billions, in payments.

How often has the law been used?

The law has been used hundreds of times in the past decade to stop bribes to win deals, leading to massive settlement payments from multinationals like Goldman Sachs, Germany's Siemens and the Swiss commodities trader Glencore.

But it's real impact, experts say, is arguably not in the headlines, but what happens behind the scenes as the fear of punishment deters businesses from even thinking about bribes in the first place.

What specifically does Trump think is wrong with the law?

In a nutshell, Trump is claiming that so many others are corrupt, we're fools for playing by the rules.

Specifically, Trump said the law is being enforced in "excessive, unpredictable" ways that U.S. companies are competing on an uneven "playing field" with foreign rivals. He also said the law was "draining resources" from law enforcement and harming U.S. national interests because companies were being held back from deals that would give the U.S. access to deep water ports, critical minerals and other assets.

Trump's statements are reviving a criticism of the law that was common decades ago before other developed countries enacted their own bribery laws. More recently both Republican and Democratic administrations have embraced the FCPA not just as a way to stamp out U.S. corruption but to fight the kinds of conditions abroad that allow cartels and terrorist groups that act against U.S. interests to thrive.