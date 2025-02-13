Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills one and leaves 11 hospitalised

TAIPEI: A gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one man and left 11 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.

The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung City. Among the 11 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.

Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 am. Parts of the building's exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

Video posted on social media and verified by AFP showed the moment of the explosion, with cladding and other debris flying off the building and dust billowing from inside.

"I was working in the city government building around 11:30 am and because it's right next to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, I felt a vibration," Lu said.

"The explosion is very serious and the rescue is ongoing."