Indian Prime Ministers’ date with Blair House: Tradition broken by three of them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is staying at the Blair House, the historic guest residence of U.S. Presidents, that has long been a symbol of American hospitality, hosting dignitaries and heads of state from around the world.

Indian Prime Ministers, in particular, have a notable history with the iconic residence. Jawaharlal Nehru stayed at Blair House during his three visits to the U.S. in 1949, 1956, and 1961. His daughter, Indira Gandhi, followed suit on her first two visits to the U.S. in 1966 and 1971.

However, in the decades that followed, this tradition was broken by several Indian leaders. In 1977, Prime Minister Morarji Desai broke the tradition by choosing to stay at a hotel instead of Blair House during his visit to the United States. This decision was later followed by Indira Gandhi in 1982, Rajiv Gandhi, and P.V. Narasimha Rao in 1994. Rao's visit was the last time an Indian Prime Minister traveled to the U.S. while Blair House remained vacant.

In 2009, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also opted for a hotel stay at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, just three blocks from the White House. India had specifically requested this arrangement. Officials clarified that the decision held no diplomatic significance. However, Singh had previously stayed at Blair House during his 2005 visit when he was hosted by President George W. Bush. He returned to Blair House again in 2010.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived the tradition in September 2014 when he stayed at Blair House during his first official visit to the U.S. as Prime Minister.

Blair House, built in 1824 as a private residence, has a rich history. It has been the site of key moments in American politics, from President Andrew Jackson’s informal "Kitchen Cabinet" meetings to discussions with Abraham Lincoln. During World War II, it played a crucial role in U.S. diplomacy and continues to serve as an important venue for international relations.

The guest book at Blair House includes the signatures of Indian leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, dated December 19, 1956. Today, it remains a symbol of U.S. hospitality, showcasing fine antiques, artwork, and American history. Managed by the U.S. Department of State and the General Services Administration, Blair House is more than just a guest residence—it is a place where critical diplomatic discussions take place.