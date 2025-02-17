Zelenskyy travels to UAE as momentum grows for talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine

ABU DHABI: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the leader of the United Arab Emirates on Monday as momentum grows for potential peace talks ending Russia's war on the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week suggested he would be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia. The UAE, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has long been floated as a possible site for peace talks as well, given the large population of Russian and Ukrainian expatriates who have flooded the country since the war began, and due to the Emirates' work on prisoner exchanges in the past.

Zelenskyy arrived in Abu Dhabi late Sunday after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Footage released by his office showed him and his wife, Olena Zelenska, being greeted by an Emirati official and honor guard at the airport. The trip is Zelenskyy’s first to the UAE since the war began.

“Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity,” Zelenskyy's office said in messages online. “We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian program.”

Zelenskyy’s office posted video of him meeting UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Zelenskyy said the meeting included officials signing a deal that “maximally liberalizes access to the UAE market for almost all Ukrainian goods.”

In a Facebook post, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko called the deal with the UAE a “truly a historic event” as it was the country's first with a Gulf Arab state. Officials also agreed to create a Ukraine-UAE Investment Council.

“I am confident that this agreement will provide a strong boost to our economies, strengthen cooperation in key sectors, and lay the foundation for long-term, stable engagement between our countries,” Svyrydenko wrote.