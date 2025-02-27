Trump says China to face added 10 per cent tariff starting in March

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would impose an added 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports while moving ahead with levies on Canada and Mexico next week, citing "unacceptable" fentanyl smuggling.

Trump had announced - then halted - sweeping 25 per cent levies on Canadian and Mexican imports this month over illegal immigration and deadly fentanyl, with Canadian energy to face a lower rate.

But the month-long pause ends next Tuesday.

Following reporters' questions on whether he planned to proceed on the tariffs next week, Trump wrote on social media Thursday that until the problem of fentanyl stops "or is seriously limited," the proposed levies will happen as scheduled.

"China will likewise be charged an additional 10 per cent Tariff on that date," he added.

Earlier this month, Trump already imposed a sweeping 10 per cent tariff hike on imports from China, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

A US official confirmed to AFP that the new 10 per cent levy adds to the existing one over fentanyl, saying that there has been "insufficient progress" on the drug front.