China plays down reports of huge flu outbreak; says country safe for travel

BEIJING: China on Friday played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases which occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.

The Foreign Ministry here said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media here in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.

Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.