Israel kills at least five Palestinians including two infants in latest attack on Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday have killed at least five people in the Gaza Strip, including two infants and a woman.

One strike hit a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah, killing two men and a woman, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the casualties.

The hospital said it also received a 4-month-old boy who was killed in a strike on his family house in the nearby built-up Bureij refugee camp.

An Associated Press journalist saw the four bodies in the hospital morgue.

In Gaza City, an airstrike hit a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, killing a 3-week-old baby, according to the Health Ministry's emergency service.

The airstrike came hours after Israel's attacks on southern Gaza killed at least 17 Palestinians, nearly all of them women or children.

Five kids were killed as they sheltered together in the same tent, said Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at nearby Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Their bodies were among the eight children and five women brought to the hospital after strikes on tents, homes and a vehicle. Two bodies were unidentifiable.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,805 Palestinians and injured 109,064, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. This includes more than 17,000 children, over 191 journalists and more than 1000 medical professionals.