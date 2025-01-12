US government denies role in 'National Prayer Breakfast' which invited BNP leaders

DHAKA: The US government and the Department of State are not involved in managing or influencing the invitations and participators in the IRF Summit or the National Prayer Breakfast, a spokesperson at the US Embassy in Dhaka has said.

The statements, comments, positions, and opinions of participants or former officials at the IRF Summit or National Prayer Breakfast should not be interpreted as representing the opinions, positions, or policies of the US government, Dhaka Tribune quoted the US embassy spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

He made the remarks when media personnel drew the spokesperson's attention towards a report saying President-elect Donald Trump invited Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and two senior leaders to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

"The United States is not hosting, organising, or funding the IRF Summit or National Prayer Breakfast," he said.

The IRF Summit is distinct from the International Religious Freedom Ministerial organised annually by the US and partner governments, which the German government most recently hosted in Berlin on October 10-11, 2024.

The United States welcomes government and civil society engagement in the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms both at home and around the world, including the freedom of religion or belief, said the spokesperson.

Those seeking information on the purpose, opportunities for participation, plans, schedules, components, or any other aspect of the IRF Summit may be directed to the organisation's website at www.irfsummit.org.

Information on the National Prayer Breakfast is available at www.npbfoundation.com," the spokesperson said.

The other invited leaders at the event scheduled to take place on February 5 and 6 include BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

The annual event, usually held on the first Thursday of February, is designed to be a forum for the political, social, and business elite to assemble and pray together.