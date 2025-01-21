Trump 'not confident' Gaza deal will hold

US President Donald Trump said Monday he was not confident a ceasefire deal in Gaza would hold, despite trumpeting his diplomacy to secure it ahead of his inauguration.

Asked by a reporter as he returned to the White House whether the two sides would maintain the truce and move on in the agreement, Trump said, "I'm not confident."

"That's not our war; it's their war. But I'm not confident," Trump said.

Trump, however, said that he believed Hamas had been "weakened" in the war that began with its unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

"I looked at a picture of Gaza. Gaza is like a massive demolition site," Trump said.

The property tycoon turned populist politician said that Gaza could see a "fantastic" reconstruction if the plan moves ahead.

"It's a phenomenal location on the sea -- best weather. You know, everything's good. It's like, some beautiful things could be done with it," he said.

Israel and Hamas on Sunday began implementing a ceasefire deal that included the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The plan was originally outlined by then president Joe Biden in May and was pushed through after unusual joint diplomacy by Biden and Trump envoys.

Trump, while pushing for the deal, has also made clear he will steadfastly support Israel.