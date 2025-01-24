More than 250 Bangkok schools close over air pollution

THAILAND: More than 250 schools in Bangkok were closed on Thursday due to pollution, authorities said, as officials urged people to work from home and restricted heavy vehicles in the city.

Seasonal air pollution has long afflicted Thailand, like many countries in the region, as colder, stagnant winter air combines with smoke from crop stubble burning and car fumes.

Level of PM2.5 pollutants -- cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream through the lungs -- hit 122 micrograms per cubic metre.

The World Health Organization recommends 24-hour average exposures should not be more than 15 for most days of the year.

Bangkok authorities said earlier this week schools in areas with elevated levels of PM2.5 could choose to close.

And by Thursday morning, 194 of the 437 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority had shut their doors, affecting thousands of students.

The figure was the highest since 2020, when all schools under BMA authority closed over air pollution.

Another 58 schools out of the 156 under the Office of the Basic Education, a central government body, had also decided to close by Thursday.

There are several other schools in the capital under different authorities, and private establishments, but figures for them were not available.