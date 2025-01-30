American Airlines flight with 64 aboard collides with Army helicopter while landing at Reagan Airport near DC

ARLINGTON: A passenger jet collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

Some 60 passengers are believed to have been on the commercial jet, a US senator from Kansas said.

"A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, KS carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter," Senator Roger Marshall posted on X, describing the situation as "nothing short of a nightmare."