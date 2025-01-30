Hamas is set to free eight more hostages and Israel will release 110 prisoners as Gaza ceasefire holds

GAZA STRIP: Hamas is set to free three more Israeli hostages as well as five Thai captives on Thursday, and Israel is to release another 110 Palestinian prisoners, in the third such exchange since a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took hold earlier this month.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Palestine.

The Israelis set to be released are Arbel Yehoud, 29, Agam Berger, 20 — who was abducted along with four other female soldiers who were freed Saturday — and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man. The identities of the Thai nationals who will be released were not immediately known.