After initial ecstasy of freedom, released Israeli hostages face long road to recovery

Some of the women who have returned recently said they were held in tunnels and deprived of sunlight for at least eight months straight, said Banov, which can lead to major vision or skin issues. Those who were held in captivity with others seem to be faring better mentally than hostages who were kept alone, he said.

Each hostage is accompanied by a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, specialists, psychologists, and social workers, medical officials said.

One of the most important things is allowing the returned hostage to lead the recovery, explained Ofrit Shapira, a psychoanalyst who heads a group of health professionals treating freed hostages, their families, and survivors of the Oct. 7 attack. Everyone treating them must ask their permission for each little thing, from turning off a light to changing bedsheets to carrying out medical tests.

“They took everything away that defines them as humans, especially privacy and autonomy, and it’s a challenge to help them regain that,” she said.

Doctors refer to this process as “grounding” said Banov, who likened it to a decompression process, gradually helping the hostages understand they have regained control over such decisions as what to eat, what to wear and where and when to meet their families.

“We feel obligated to give them the option to do whatever they feel right,” he said. But he said everything is being done in “very small steps.”

Adina Moshe was freed after 49 days in captivity. In a first-person account on the Israeli news site N12, she said some hostages will return knowing little about any destruction to their homes or the fates of their loved ones. They will remain suspicious of people and have to contend with aggressive media. Any improvement in their condition can easily reverse, she said.

“In their souls, they will continue to remain in the tunnels for a long time,” she wrote.

It will take a long time to ‘repair wounds of the soul’

Avichai Brodutch, whose wife and three children were kidnapped on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza will never forget waiting for them to return in the hospital and the moment he saw them for the first time.

“The elevator doors opened and I got my family, reborn,” he said.

Brodutch said the return was both overwhelming and joyful because he feared his family had been killed during Hamas' initial attack. He said they returned thin and lice-ridden.

The physical issues were quickly treated. But Brodutch said captivity left a lasting imprint on his family's mental well-being. Each day, he hears a new story about something that happened in Gaza. They relive Oct. 7 over and over, and the challenges remain largest for his wife, Hagar, who cared for their three children and a neighbor's child, Abigail Edan, then 3, while in captivity.

"It’s going to take a long time to repair the wounds of the soul,” he said.