How did so many Thai farmers end up held hostage by Hamas?

BANGKOK: Five Thai nationals held hostage by Hamas since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel were released Thursday.

They were among 31 Thais taken by the militant group, of whom 23 have already been released. Another two have been confirmed dead, and the status of one remaining person is not clear.

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 46 Thais have been killed during the conflict, including the two who died in Hamas captivity.

They were among tens of thousands of Thai workers in Israel. Here’s a look at what they were doing there.