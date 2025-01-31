Israel says it struck 'multiple' Hezbollah targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

On Thursday, the military said it intercepted a Hezbollah "surveillance" drone approaching Israeli territory , which it said "represents a breach of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon".

"The (army) continues to remain committed to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and will not permit any terrorist activity of this kind," it said.

The Israeli army missed a January 26 deadline to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon. It now has until February 18.

Israel had made clear it had no intention of meeting the deadline, charging that the Lebanese army had not fulfilled its side of the bargain.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, the Lebanese army is to deploy in the south as Hezbollah pulls its forces back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border.

The Iran-backed militant group is also required to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure it has in the south.